BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Baton Rouge police say a 2-year-old shot a 1-year-old sibling in the face inside a parked car in north Baton Rouge, leaving the infant in serious condition.
Police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely says the shooting was called in to EMS at 7:23 p.m. and occurred at a parking lot near a strip mall.
McKneely told The Advocate (http://bit.ly/2geJ625 ) that there were two adults around but he’s not sure how the 2-year-old got a hold of the gun. He says the family drove the injured child to the hospital rather than wait on EMS.
McKneely says the shooting is still under investigation.
