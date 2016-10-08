SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl who was left in a hot car for nearly nine hours after her mother went to work at a North Carolina VA Medical Center.
The Salisbury Post reports (http://bit.ly/2dNuS5R) police said the mother went to work in Salisbury, about 42 miles northeast of Charlotte, around 7:55 a.m. Thursday, leaving the child in a car seat. A passer-by discovered the child at 4:37 p.m. The car had been parked in the sun and the windows were rolled up.
Officials said a VA police officer broke a window to get into the car. Despite attempts to resuscitate the girl, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
No identities have been released. Salisbury Police Capt. Shelia Lingle said investigators will talk to the district attorney’s office to determine how to proceed.
Most Read Stories
- Some claim Bigfoot seen on Michigan eagle-nest camera WATCH
- Qatar Airways orders up to 100 Boeing jets
- Seahawks’ Kevin Pierre-Louis opens up about his depression: ‘I kept trying to push through things’
- Want to keep your home burglar-proof? Here are some tips, from a burglar. | PNW Magazine
- Trump caught on video making lewd, crude remarks about women
___
Information from: Salisbury Post, http://www.salisburypost.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.