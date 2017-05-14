RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say two women were killed and a man was seriously wounded in an early morning shooting on an interstate.
Virginia State Police say a car carrying seven people was traveling northbound early Sunday on Interstate 95 in Richmond when another car pulled along the driver’s side and fired shots.
Police say 23-year-old Tanna D. Gardner of Richmond died at the scene and 26-year-old Sharayne Danielle Nichole Holland of Manassas died later at a hospital. Police say a male passenger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say no one else in the car was hurt.
Most Read Stories
- 'Love and Trouble': Claire Dederer's midlife take on sex and self-perception | Nicole & Co.
- Sinclair requires TV stations, including KOMO, to air segments that tilt to the right
- What happens after a swarm of earthquakes strikes the Seattle region? Here’s what the experts say
- Boeing shows off long-troubled Air Force tanker, says deadlines will be met
- Boeing’s key suppliers in Japan want an upgrade
Police are calling the shooting a “targeted incident.” They’re urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact authorities.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.