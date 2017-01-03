LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials say four people were hurt, including two Las Vegas police officers, and a man was arrested on drunken driving and hit-and-run charges after allegedly crashing into a patrol cruiser.
None of the injuries was described as serious after the 7 p.m. Monday crash on Sahara Avenue, several blocks east of the Las Vegas Strip.
Officer Larry Hadfield says a Pontiac sedan that police say left the scene was found a short time later about two blocks away.
The alleged driver, 31-year-old Joseph Brunetti, was jailed pending an initial court appearance. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had a lawyer.
Hadfield says the officers were investigating an earlier traffic accident when the Pontiac hit the patrol vehicle and the patrol vehicle hit the people.
