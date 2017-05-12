CROFTON, Md. (AP) — Authorities are searching for two suspects in connection with a noose that was found hanging outside a Maryland middle school.
Anne Arundel County police said in a Facebook post that officers responded to a report from an administrator at Crofton Middle School saying a teacher saw a noose hanging from an exterior light fixture Thursday morning. The noose was immediately removed by a custodian.
Investigators say they recovered school surveillance footage of two people gaining access to the roof of the building and placing the noose.
In a letter sent home to parents Thursday, Principal Nuria Williams called the incident extremely disturbing on many levels and said the school will not tolerate such messages.
Most Read Stories
- Did you feel that? Small earthquake off Whidbey Island shakes region after Bremerton swarm
- World’s first light rail on a floating bridge: For I-90, Sound Transit had to invent ‘a brilliant solution’ WATCH
- Helicopter crew warns paddle-boarders about nearby sharks VIEW
- Jenny Durkan, former U.S. attorney, to run for Seattle mayor
- Trump: I was going to fire that 'showboat' no matter what VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.