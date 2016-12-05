SANFORD, N.C. (AP) — Police say two people have been shot during a Christmas parade in central North Carolina.
Sanford Police Capt. Harold Layton tells the Sanford Herald that one person is in serious condition after the Monday evening shooting and the other person’s injury is not life threatening.
Multiple media outlets report that the parade was halted after several shots were fired about 8 p.m.
Police say one suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.
___
Information from: The Sanford Herald, http://www.sanfordherald.com
