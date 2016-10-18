ATLANTA (AP) — Two additional people wanted on murder and human-trafficking charges have been arrested after authorities say a 14-year-old girl in Florida fatally overdosed on pills she was told would help her forget about having sex with men.

Atlanta police Sgt. Warren Pickard says 20-year-old Karla Alsina and 26-year-old Arthur Coleman were arrested Saturday evening. News outlets report Orlando police arrested 19-year-old Avorice Holman and 22-year-old Jose Santiago-Sotomayor on Wednesday.

The four are accused of luring the 14-year-old and a 15-year-old girl into prostitution in August.

Police say the younger girl overdosed on a combination of Xanax and the cold medicine dextromethorphan on Aug. 14. The 15-year-old has since been rescued.

The suspects each face multiple charges including first-degree murder and human trafficking of a child. It’s unclear whether they have attorneys.