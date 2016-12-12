LAVONIA, Ga. (AP) — Police say two northeast Georgia officers have been shot while trying to arrest a suspect in a stolen car.
Multiple media outlets report that Lavonia police Chief Bruce Carlisle says the shooting started as a traffic stop. Carlisle says that when the two officers noticed the vehicle had been reported stolen from Greenville, South Carolina, they attempted to arrest the driver. The driver then shot both officers and fled on foot.
He says the officers were taken to a Greenville hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles says in a news release that the GBI has been asked to investigate the shooting. Miles says the suspect remains at large.
