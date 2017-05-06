BOSTON (AP) — Police say two people have been found dead inside a Boston luxury condominium and a suspect in their deaths was shot multiple times after exchanging gunfire with police.
Officers were called to the Macallen Building on Friday night for a report of a man with a gun.
Authorities say 30-year-old Bampumim Teixeira fired at the officers when they confronted him at the door of a penthouse. Police fired back. Teixeira was shot and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The officers weren’t hurt.
Police say multiple charges are expected against Teixeira.
A man and a woman in their 50s were found dead inside the 11th floor condo. Police described the deaths as a double homicide and say they believe the victims and Teixeira knew each other.
