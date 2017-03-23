CROWLEY, La. (AP) — Authorities say two people and a police dog are dead and a police officer is wounded after a shooting in south Louisiana.

State Police Trooper Brooks David says the Crowley Police Department officer was shot late Wednesday night while responding to reports of shots fired at a residence.

David says the officer was hospitalized in stable condition on Thursday.

David says police shot and killed a suspect after that person shot the dog and the officer. A second person’s body was found at the scene. David says the cause of that person’s death was under investigation.

Crowley Police Capt. Janet Kneeland referred questions to the city’s police chief, who didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.