Share story

By
The Associated Press

CROWLEY, La. (AP) — Authorities say two people and a police dog are dead and a police officer is wounded after a shooting in south Louisiana.

State Police Trooper Brooks David says the Crowley Police Department officer was shot late Wednesday night while responding to reports of shots fired at a residence.

David says the officer was hospitalized in stable condition on Thursday.

David says police shot and killed a suspect after that person shot the dog and the officer. A second person’s body was found at the scene. David says the cause of that person’s death was under investigation.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Crowley Police Capt. Janet Kneeland referred questions to the city’s police chief, who didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

The Associated Press