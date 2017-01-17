SCITUATE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police say two children reported missing in 1985 have been located in the Houston area and their non-custodial mother has been charged with snatching them.
Police said Tuesday an anonymous tip two days before Christmas led them to Kimberly and Kelly Yates, and their 69-year-old mother, Elaine.
They said the mother had been living in Houston under the name Leina Waldberg. She was arrested without incident and faces arraignment Wednesday in Texas on a fugitive charge.
Kelly was 10-months old when she went missing. Her sister was 3. Kelly, now 32, and Kimberly, now 35, were not living with their mother but were in the Houston area.
Police say their father has been informed and is “relieved.” It’s up to his daughters whether to contact him.
