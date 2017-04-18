OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a 17-month-old girl has been shot in the face at an apartment in Omaha, Nebraska.
Police say a distraught man drove the bleeding toddler to a hospital around 3:40 p.m. Monday after the shooting at the Pine Tree Apartments in the northwest of the city. On Tuesday, police identified the girl as Ma’Laya Buie.
A spokeswoman for Children’s Hospital & Medical Center declined to comment on the girl’s condition Tuesday.
Investigators haven’t released any information about how the shooting occurred, or the relationship between the man and the child.
