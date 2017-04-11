CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a 13-year-old boy wounded in an accidental shooting has died.

Police said in a statement that the boy died Monday evening after suffering a single gunshot wound to the head the day before.

Police say the shooting occurred at a home in Chattanooga. Another juvenile at the home called emergency crews when the shooting occurred and the boy was taken to a hospital.

Further details weren’t immediately available.