CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a 13-year-old boy wounded in an accidental shooting has died.
Police said in a statement that the boy died Monday evening after suffering a single gunshot wound to the head the day before.
Police say the shooting occurred at a home in Chattanooga. Another juvenile at the home called emergency crews when the shooting occurred and the boy was taken to a hospital.
Further details weren’t immediately available.
