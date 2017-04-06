NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police in Virgina say a 12-year-old girl was left with a graze wound to her face after a shooting.
Newport News Police said in a statement that officers responding to a report of a shooting on Thursday morning were told the girl was in an upstairs apartment when she was hit. She was taken to a hospital with an injury that isn’t thought to be life-threatening.
Police say they are investigating and will release more information as it becomes available.
