MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally shot while attending a wake in Miami.

Police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat said officers responded to a call late Friday about two men shot in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood. Fallat says both men were hospitalized. One died, while the other remained hospitalized Saturday.

Neither man’s name was released.

Fallat says the investigation “revealed that the victims were shot while attending a wake.”

No additional information was immediately available.