ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested after a break-in at the Florida Holocaust Museum.

According to a St. Petersburg Police report, officers responding to an alarm at the museum early Sunday quickly detained and arrested 23-year-old Christopher Michael Venegas of Clearwater.

The police report says surveillance video showed Venegas kicking and breaking an electronic keypad and call box at one of the museum’s doors before he entered the building.

According to police, Venegas was inside the building for several minutes but nothing else in the museum was damaged or taken.

Venegas was charged with commercial burglary. He was released on $5,000 bail. Pinellas County jail records did not show Venegas’ phone number or whether he had an attorney.

Messages left Sunday for the museum’s spokeswoman were not immediately returned.