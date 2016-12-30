BANIE, Poland (AP) — Mourners in Poland are gathering to bid farewell to a Polish truck driver killed in the Berlin Christmas market attack.

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda joined the family and friends of Lukasz Urban, 37, for his funeral in a church in Banie, a village in western Poland.

The brown stone church was packed and many more people gathered outside to pay their respects.

Outside the church a group of truck drivers honked the horns of their trucks to honor Urban.

Urban was waiting to deliver a shipment of steel in Berlin when his truck was hijacked by the Tunisian perpetrator of the attack on Dec. 19. He was shot and his body was found in the cab of the truck.