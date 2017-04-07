WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s populist government easily survived a no-confidence vote in parliament that was requested by the opposition which accuses it of steering toward “dictatorship.”

The vote Friday in the lower house, or Sejm, was 238-174 with four abstentions for the government to stay.

It had been expected to turn in favor of the government of Prime Minister Beata Szydlo, given the ruling Law and Justice party’s majority in the 460-member parliament.