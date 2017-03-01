WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s defense minister says the nation owes its freedom to anti-communist fighters who did not lay down arms after World War II.
Minister Antoni Macierewicz spoke Wednesday at ceremonies honoring underground Home Army soldiers who fought the German Nazis during the war and continued their struggle after 1945 against the communist regime imposed on Poland then.
Many were arrested and killed by the communist regime, which also erased them from history books.
When the communist era ended in 1989, the country has sought to restore their memory.
Most Read Stories
- It’s official: You can’t take Seahawks’ Richard Sherman seriously anymore | Matt Calkins
- Nearly half of local millennials consider moving as Seattle-area home costs soar again
- At $2,200 each, tiny houses can shelter the homeless | Op-Ed
- Taco truck, stuck in Seattle’s big I-5 closure, opens for lunch anyway
- Superwealthy entrepreneur decides to 'go all out' with property-tax plan to fight Seattle homelessness
Macierewicz said that thanks to the so-called “cursed soldiers,” Poland can now develop and build its independent armed forces.
Prime Minister Beata Szydlo also said the soldiers were an example of true patriotism.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.