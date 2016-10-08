WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland said Saturday it is highly concerned that Russia has moved nuclear-capable Iskander ballistic missiles into Kaliningrad, a Russian region on Poland’s northeastern border.

Russia, meanwhile, says the missiles are being deployed as part of regular military maneuvers to Kaliningrad.

The development comes amid heightened tensions between Russia and the West over Syria.

Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz said Poland considers the matter of “highest concern” and is monitoring the situation.

The Iskander, which can be equipped with a conventional or a nuclear warhead, has a range of 500 kilometers (310 miles), placing most of Poland within its reach when they are in Kaliningrad.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj.-Gen. Igor Konashenkov played down Poland’s concerns.

“The Iskander ballistic missile system is mobile,” he said in a statement Saturday. “As part of the plan of combat training, missile troops units are engaged in training on a year-round basis, covering great distances of the Russian territory in various ways: by air, by sea, and under their own power.”

Wedged between NATO members Poland and Lithuania and the Baltic Sea, Kaliningrad is vital to Russia’s strategic position. Separated from the Russian mainland by 435 miles (700 kilometers), it is the westernmost part of Russia. It houses the Russian Baltic Fleet, as well as multiple land forces and an air force detachment with fighters, bombers and helicopters, as well as an early-warning radar system and other equipment.