NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia have asked the makers of “Pokemon Go” to change the coding of the game so fewer people are being lured to a Taiwanese pagoda that sits on the waterfront in Norfolk.

The Virginian-Pilot (http://bit.ly/2cMJ8aD ) reports that residents have been complaining that what was once a hidden gem in the city’s Freemason neighborhood is now a destination for countless players of the popular smartphone game at all hours.

The players are drawn there because the pagoda has four “Pokestops” — locations in the augmented-reality game that are rich with virtual rewards.

Police recently asked the San Francisco-based makers of the game, Niantic, to reduce the pagoda’s number of “Pokestops” or at least put the game to sleep there after 10 p.m. The city hasn’t received a response.

