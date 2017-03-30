DETROIT (AP) — An Ohio man says Detroit rap-metal group the Insane Clown Posse and member Joseph Bruce used a poem he wrote without his consent.
Stanley Gebhardt filed the copyright infringement suit Tuesday in federal court in Detroit.
It seeks monetary damages and asks a judge to force Bruce and the group to stop using Gebhardt’s “But You Didn’t.”
The suit says the poem, about a father-son relationship, was copyrighted in 1993.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Career advice: End affair with boss, then apply for promotion | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle sues Trump administration over ‘sanctuary cities’ order WATCH
- Baltimore police show jarring footage of SWAT shooting
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX on brink of `Wright Brothers moment’ with reused rocket
Gebhardt’s attorney, Michael Dezsi, tells the Detroit Free Press (http://on.freep.com/2oCXtwB ) his client learned in 2015 that a video of Bruce reciting the poem had been posted on YouTube. Bruce, who goes by the stage name Violent J, called it “Violent J’s Poem.”
The Associated Press left a voicemail Thursday seeking comment from attorney Howard Hertz, who represents the Insane Clown Posse.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.