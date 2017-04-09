KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Authorities are searching for poachers who killed a rare one-horned rhinoceros over the weekend in the forests of southern Nepal and cut off the horn, officials said Sunday.
Forest officer Nurendra Aryal said it was the first killing of a rhino in the Chitwan National Forest in nearly three years. Soldiers and forest rangers were scouring the forests and nearby areas for the people who shot the rhino.
The dead animal was discovered on Saturday.
Aryal said it was a stormy night, so forest officers did not hear a gunshot or spot the poachers enter the area.
Most Read Stories
- After abuse allegations against Ed Murray, political opponents may see opening in Seattle mayoral race
- Video of passenger getting dragged off flight sparks uproar
- 2 adults dead, 2 students critical in shooting at school VIEW
- West Seattle star Nate Pryor picks Washington
- Angels rally with seven runs in ninth inning to complete sweep of Mariners
The forest located about 160 kilometers (100 miles) south of Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu, and bordering India is protected by the government and guarded by armed soldiers.
Nepal has been working to increase the number of one-horned rhinos in Chitwan National Forest, where the population has reached 605.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.