GRAND CHENIER, La. (AP) — Two Louisiana men have been fined for illegally collecting alligator eggs.

The Times-Picayune (http://bit.ly/2kzGvyi) reports Paul Canik and Christopher Trahan of Grand Chenier were sentenced last month for their roles in stealing more than 500 eggs.

The report cites the state wildlife department as saying Canik, 48, collected the eggs from property not covered by his permit. Officials say Trahan, 25, helped transport the eggs.

Canik pleaded no contest to illegal possession of alligator eggs and criminal trespass. He was fined $643 and ordered to forfeit $1,740 from the sale of eggs and a boat. Trahan pleaded no contest to not abiding by rules and regulations. He was ordered to pay a $293 fine.

The state says its alligator industry is valued at more than $50 million annually.

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com