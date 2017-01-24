WASHINGTON (AP) — A man who police said was inspired by false internet rumors to fire an assault weapon inside a Washington pizzeria has been offered a plea deal.

U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman Bill Miller said prosecutors told a judge Tuesday they had offered a plea deal to 28-year-old Edgar Maddison Welch. He said the terms weren’t disclosed.

Authorities say Welch fired multiple shots, causing panic inside the Comet Ping Pong restaurant on Dec. 4, after driving from North Carolina to “self-investigate” a conspiracy theory about Democrats harboring child sex slaves.

He was charged with interstate transportation of a firearm punishable by up to 10 years in prison, as well as assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. He returns to court Feb. 10.