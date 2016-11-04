NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former police officer accused in the cover-up of shootings that killed two people after Hurricane Katrina has a change of plea hearing Friday, signaling an end to a criminal case that roiled the police department after the 2005 storm.

The federal court hearing for Gerard Dugue (DOOH’-gay) will be held a day after prosecutors replaced felony charges with a single misdemeanor charge: “willful deprivation of rights under cover of law.”

Dugue, a retired sergeant, was accused of helping cover up shootings at New Orleans’ Danziger bridge. Five former police officers pleaded guilty earlier this year: four in connection with the shootings; one for a role in the cover-up. They were given sentences ranging from three to 12 years.

An indictment charged Dugue with multiple felonies including conspiracy to obstruct justice. The new charge is in a bill of information — a form often used when a defendant has agreed to plead guilty.

A guilty plea would avoid a trial set for Monday.

The Danziger case, the unrelated shooting death of Henry Glover by police and other incidents of post-Katrina police violence were followed by heightened federal scrutiny of the department.

A 2011 U.S. Justice Department report was highly critical of department policies, training and use of force. The Justice Department and the city reached agreement on reforms in 2012.

The Danziger case also rocked the Justice Department.

The five officers who pleaded guilty in April had been convicted by a jury in 2011. Some were facing decades in prison. However, U.S. District Judge Kurt Engelhardt set aside the verdicts two years later, granting the men new trials because federal prosecutors leaked information to the media and made anonymous online comments about the case.

Katrina hit Aug. 29, 2005, leading to levee failures that flooded most of New Orleans and sending thousands who hadn’t evacuated in search of higher ground, food and shelter. The police department was under strain and reports of looting and gunfire were common.

Police were answering a call about shots fired at the Danziger bridge as a group was crossing, seeking a safe haven. Six unarmed people were hit. Killed were Ronald Madison, 40, who was mentally disabled, and 17-year-old James Brissette.

Dugue, who was not at the bridge on the day of the shooting, was tried separately in 2012. That trial ended in a mistrial when the judge ruled a prosecutor might have unfairly influenced the jury by mentioning the name of a man beaten to death by a New Orleans police officer in an unrelated case.