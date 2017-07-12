HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former police officer in Kentucky charged with sexually abusing a child has agreed to a plea deal.

The Kentucky New Era reports 33-year-old Ian L. Damber pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree sexual abuse Tuesday and received a 10-year sentence. He’ll also be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Special prosecutor Carrie Ovey-Wiggins says she consulted the victim and victim’s family before entering into the plea agreement. She says the former Hopkinsville police officer isn’t eligible for probation because of the sexual and violent nature of the offense.

Damber was a Hopkinsville police officer from 2013 until 2016. He resigned when allegations were made against him and was arrested Aug. 19. He was represented by public defender Kenneth Root.

