NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A teammate has testified against a third former Vanderbilt football player on trial in the 2013 dorm room rape of an unconscious female student.

On Tuesday, Jaborian “Tip” McKenzie confirmed a video showed his friend and teammate Brandon Banks assault the woman with a water bottle.

McKenzie has testified against two other players charged in the rape. The two were then convicted and sentenced to prison after jury trials. McKenzie is also charged in the incident.

Defense attorneys contend one of them, Brandon Vandenburg, pressured and bullied Banks into participating.

Due to multiple court proceedings, the victim is scheduled to testify for a fifth time about the rape.

Banks is charged with five counts of aggravated rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery. The 23-year-old has pleaded not guilty.