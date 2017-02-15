CLAYTON, N.Y. (AP) — A New York high school basketball player who helped rescue an ice fisherman from Lake Ontario was kept from suiting up for a game because the heroics caused him to miss the team bus.
WWNY-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2kxO6eW ) Lucas Patchen was among the volunteer firefighters in Clayton who rescued a stranded fisherman from a drifting ice slab Saturday.
He missed the Thousand Islands High School team’s departure for a road playoff game later that day.
The school requires that any player not riding on a team bus call the coach or athletic director. The teen says he was unable to call while the rescue was underway.
Most Read Stories
- Disappearance of Seattle-based crab boat, crew a ‘mystery’
- ‘These boys loved what they did’: Former crabber on missing Destination talks about lost boat, lost brother
- Conservative Seattle talk show host Michael Medved opposed Trump, now tries to maintain hope
- Seattle ‘Dreamer’ sues over his detention under Trump’s immigration actions
- Trump knew Flynn misled WH weeks before ouster: officials VIEW
Thousand Islands Superintendent Michael Bashaw says the district is proud of Patchen, but that the student knew the policy. But Bashaw also says he’s willing to consider changing the rule.
___
Information from: WWNY-TV, http://www.wwnytv.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.