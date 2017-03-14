BOSTON (AP) — A documentary play about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing is about to make its world premiere in Boston.
“Finish Line” is being presented by the Boch Center at the Shubert Theatre starting Wednesday. The Boston Theater Company production will run through March 26.
The play is based on interviews with survivors, runners, first responders and others. Actors use verbatim transcripts to tell each person’s story.
Twin bombings near the marathon’s finish line killed three people and injured more than 260.
Most Read Stories
- How getting too close to old flames can burn new relationships | Dear Carolyn
- South Everett family, ‘still in shock,’ mourns teen killed by falling tree
- Seahawks give OL Luke Joeckel $7 million guaranteed, and not everyone thinks that's a good idea
- Seattle pedestrians to navigate 8-lane waterfront road after legal fight ends
- T.J. Lang says he was '99 percent sure' he was signing with Seattle before Lions upped offer on Sunday
“Finish Line” doesn’t re-create the attack or portray those responsible. Instead, it focuses on people who were affected by the violence and came out stronger.
A portion of every ticket sale will be donated to the Martin Richard Foundation, named for the 8-year-old boy who was the youngest victim killed in the bombing.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.