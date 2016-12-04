HOUSTON (AP) — Plans to restore the NASA mission control room that served as the nerve center when man first reached the moon have been discussed for more than 20 years, but its restoration and preservation remain in limbo.

Officials at Johnson Space Center in Houston say the restoration of Mission Operation Control Room 2 is a priority, but note that NASA has other priorities too.

The room was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1985 and retired seven years later.

The Houston Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2g87794 ) reports that last month, Gene Kranz, a flight director during NASA’s Gemini and Apollo missions, told a group of preservationists touring the room that it has been “worn of its heart and soul.” He said, “It’s time to start the battle for its restoration.”

___

Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com