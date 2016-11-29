WASHINGTON (AP) — Activists planning a Women’s March on Washington want to send a message to the new administration on the day after the inauguration, but officials say they aren’t the only group seeking a National Mall gathering that day.

President-elect Donald Trump is to be inaugurated Jan. 20.

WTOP-FM (http://bit.ly/2fMnh7X ) quotes National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst as saying that other applications were submitted before organizers applied on Nov. 16 for a permit for the Jan. 21 march, which aims to send the message “that women’s rights are human rights.”

Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis and Litterst says organizers likely won’t get approval to march as many as 200,000 people from the Lincoln Memorial to the White House as they requested. He says another option is to hold the march at a different time and location.

Organizations with permit applications that appear to conflict with requests from the women’s march include Answer Coalition, the Progressive Independent Party and People’s Action, Litterst said. The Presidential Inaugural Committee, which is in charge of planning official inaugural events, also has requests that conflict and its requests take priority over others, Litterst said.

Organizers haven’t commented.