JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Planned Parenthood is asking a federal judge to quickly rule in its favor and overturn a Mississippi law that bans Medicaid spending with any health care provider that offers abortion.

The women’s health group argues that a judge should make a summary judgment backing its challenge of the Mississippi law, now that the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld an injunction against a similar law in Louisiana.

Two Planned Parenthood affiliates that were previously eligible for Mississippi Medicaid payments filed a federal lawsuit June 15 seeking to block the Mississippi law, which took effect on July 1. Neither affiliate offers abortions in Mississippi — one says it does them at a clinic in Memphis, Tennessee, and the other in other states.