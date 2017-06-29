INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Planned Parenthood is praising a federal court ruling that blocks parts of a new Indiana law that would make it tougher for girls under age 18 to get an abortion without their parents’ knowledge.

The judge’s ruling late Wednesday granted a temporary injunction that prevents three portions of the new law from taking effect July 1.

Betty Cockrum is Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky’s president. She said Thursday the ruling was a victory for young women facing “an incredibly difficult situation.”

The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana.

Indiana lawmakers passed the law this spring. Indiana Right to Life is urging Indiana’s attorneys to keep defending the law, saying residents “are tired of seeing activist judges legislate abortion.”