COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A man who killed three people and injured nine more in a shooting at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs says he’s been forcibly medicated while being held at the state psychiatric hospital.
Robert Lewis Dear Jr. made the claim Tuesday while entering a courtroom for a hearing, but it wasn’t immediately clear if it was true.
The Gazette (http://bit.ly/2eOcz1i ) reports that Dear’s attorney said in court that the forced medication issue was addressed at a previously unannounced hearing last week in Pueblo, home of the Colorado Mental Health Institute. District Attorney Dan May confirmed there was a hearing, but he also didn’t disclose its result.
Dear has been held at the hospital since May when a judge ruled he wasn’t fit to continue his legal proceedings.
Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com
