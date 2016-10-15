Planned Parenthood’s 100th anniversary celebrations this weekend come with a sense of relief. The organization, whose services include birth control, sex education and abortions, has survived largely intact in the face of intensive efforts in Congress and many states to cut its funding and vilify its practices.

There’s been some adverse impact: In Texas and Wisconsin, for example, some Planned Parenthood facilities closed after the states cut off funding streams. But most of the Republican-led defunding efforts have been thwarted, and multiple investigations related to the disposition of fetal tissue have thus far failed to prove wrongdoing on Planned Parenthood’s part.

Meanwhile, the organization has received strong backing from the Democratic Party, including presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, and says support from the public is robust.