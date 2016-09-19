BOSTON (AP) — Police say a JetBlue flight from New York to Bermuda might have been struck by lightning before making an unscheduled landing at Boston’s Logan International Airport.
The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2cyiZgp) the plane was heading from Kennedy Airport on Monday morning when it was diverted.
A Massachusetts Port Authority spokesman says the plane landed without incident.
State police spokesman David Procopio says it’s possible the plane was hit by lighting, but it hadn’t been confirmed.
The flight was scheduled to take off from Logan for Bermuda on Monday afternoon.
