VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Officials say a light plane has crashed after takeoff from Malta International Airport, killing all five people on board.
The twin-prop Metroliner tipped toward the right and crashed into the ground soon after lifting off at 7:20 a.m. Monday, bursting into flames, eyewitnesses said.
Part of the burning wreckage ended up on a road outside the perimeter of the airport.
The airplane was on its way to Misrata, Libya.
Malta International Airport is temporarily closed until the debris is cleared.
This story has been corrected to give the spelling of the plane’s destination as Misrata.
