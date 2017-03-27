HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s state-controlled newspaper says a plane crashed in the country’s east, killing six people.

The Herald newspaper reported that an eight-seater plane crashed in the mountainous Vumba area, a picturesque tourist area in eastern Zimbabwe, near the border with Mozambique.

The newspaper said four of the dead are directors of a local transport company who were coming from a business meeting in Mozambique’s port city of Beira.

In January, a Cessna 206 plane crashed while carrying 22 kilograms (48.5 pounds) of gold worth about $800,000 from Bulawayo city to Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital. There were no deaths.