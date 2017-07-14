KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) — A pilot and a student on a training flight in Florida walked away after crash landing on a road in the island town of Key Biscayne near Miami.

News outlets report two people on board the Cessna 172 were doing instrument flight rule training late Thursday when the engine started sputtering. The plane hit a light pole and several tree branches.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials told news outlets that the pilot and student pilot suffered minor injuries.

Authorities say the plane took off from Miami Executive Airport about 8:30 p.m. Thursday and made stops in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach before returning to Miami.

No further details were immediately available.