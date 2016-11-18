ELKO, Nev. (AP) — A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman says a plane carrying four people has crashed in Elko, Nevada.
Allen Kenitzer says the Piper PA 31 airplane crashed Friday evening under unknown circumstances.
An Elko cardiologist told the Elko Daily Free Press (http://bit.ly/2g5Y32Q) that the plane was transporting a heart patient to the University of Utah.
The newspaper says the plane crashed into the Barrick Gold Corp. parking lot, causing multiple explosions and sending up flames near a busy casino. The Free Press says preliminary reports indicate there were multiple casualties.
Kenitzer says there were no ground injuries.
The FAA and the NTSB will investigate.
