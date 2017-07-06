PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium says its new baby elephant is ready for visitors.
The female calf will be on view starting Friday through a window in the elephant family room.
However, viewings will depend on how the calf is feeling each day, so the zoo suggests visitors check the website beforehand.
The calf was born at the zoo’s International Conservation Center in May, about a month prematurely. Its mother is Seeni, a 21-year-old elephant that’s among three the zoo rescued from Botswana in 2011.
The zoo says the baby is already reaching all the milestones they would expect from a full-term calf.
Officials at the zoo are waiting to see how the calf adjusts and is accepted by the rest of the herd before naming it.