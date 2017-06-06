PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium has unveiled an elephant calf born about a month prematurely.
The calf was born at the zoo’s International Conservation Center in Somerset County on May 31. The calf was unveiled at the zoo Tuesday.
The female calf was born to Seeni, a 21-year-old elephant that’s one of three the zoo rescued from Botswana in 2011.
Zoo President and CEO Barbara Baker says officials are waiting to see how the calf adjusts and is accepted by the rest of the zoo’s herd before naming it. Baker says zoo officials don’t want to “jinx it.”
Most Read Stories
- 'New external threat information' cancels classes again Monday at The Evergreen State College
- Telemarketers, debt collectors fight to bypass ringtone on cellphones
- In Seattle, is it now taboo to be friends with a Republican? | Danny Westneat
- Seattle will tax sugary soda — but not diet
- Mercer Island man believed dead after fall through snow at Aasgard Pass
The calf weighed 184 pounds (83.5 kilograms) at birth. A full-term calf typically weighs between 207 pounds (93.9 kilograms) and 280 pounds (127 kilograms).
The Tribune-Review posted Facebook video of the calf.