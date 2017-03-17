PITTSBURGH (AP) — A convicted felon who is not allowed to possess a gun is being sought by Pittsburgh police days after a 3-year-old girl was fatally shot at his home.

Forty-year-old Paul Parrish was charged with the weapons violation Friday, and police continued to search for him.

Police say Parrish was one of three adults smoking marijuana in the basement Sunday afternoon when little Yasha Ross was shot upstairs.

Police are still investigating, but Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. says it appears the girl shot herself with Parrish’s gun. Her mother drove her to a hospital, where she died. Police say Yasha’s mother had been smoking pot with Parrish.

Zappala says authorities are still investigating a woman who may have bought the gun for Parrish.