PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh’s police chief is resigning, weeks after a no-confidence vote by the police union and months after angering some officers by addressing the Democratic National Convention while in uniform.

Chief Cameron McLay has announced his decision at a Friday news conference, saying the time has come for him to “pass the torch.”

McLay has angered some rank-and-file officers by speaking at the Democratic convention in July and because of other differences that he says are emerging as he tries to reform the department and improve relations with black citizens.

The union held a no-confidence vote in September and the Citizens Police Review Board has since determined McLay violated a city code banning partisan political activity by speaking at political convention in uniform.

He says the no-confidence vote didn’t affect his decision. He says he’s done as much as he can for the city.

McLay says his last day will be Dec. 4.