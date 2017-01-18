ATLANTA (AP) — Owner of dogs that attacked two Atlanta children, leaving one dead, has one charge upgraded to involuntary manslaughter.
Local news media reports Cameron Tucker was initially charged with two counts of reckless conduct, but one charge was upgraded to involuntary manslaughter during his court appearance Wednesday. Tucker was arrested after 6-year-old Logan Braatz and 5-year-old Syari Sanders were attacked walking to a bus stop early Tuesday. Logan died from his injuries. Syari is in stable condition.
Atlanta Police Sgt. Warren Pickard says one of the dogs was shot by officers.
Fulton County Animal Control says one dog is a pit bull mix and the other is a border collie.
Most Read Stories
- Christopher Monfort, killer of Seattle police officer, found dead in prison cell
- Why are home prices so high? Seattle has 2nd-lowest rate of homes for sale in U.S.
- 50,000 expected to attend Seattle women’s march day after Trump inauguration WATCH
- 3 Seattle restaurants that make you feel like you’re far, far away VIEW
- Portions of Interstate 84, Interstate 90 closed in ice storm
Tucker is at Fulton County Jail on a $70,000 bond. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.