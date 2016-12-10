CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio residents who’ve been trying to convince a company to build a high-pressure natural gas pipeline away from their communities say they’ll engage in delaying tactics to hold off construction as long as they can. A federal agency last week dismissed their suggested alternate routes.
NEXUS Gas Transmission is in the final regulatory stages before starting construction next year on a $2 billion, 255-mile-long pipeline from the Utica and Marcellus shale formations in Appalachia across Ohio and into Michigan and Canada.
Residents and city officials in Medina and Summit counties say they’ll not allow surveyors on or sell easements for their properties until a judge says they must.
Some wonder how they can be forced to provide land in the U.S. for a pipeline that will benefit Canadians companies and residents.
Most Read Stories
- Sexless marriage worries husband | Dear Carolyn
- Live updates on Seattle-area snowfall: Schools delayed, canceled as snow turns to rain VIEW
- For $750, Seattle’s newest apartment is the size of a parking space
- Look: Washington Crew uses Husky Stadium snow to send a message about UW football vs. Alabama
- Where did the most snow fall? Here are totals from around Western Washington
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.