CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio residents who’ve been trying to convince a company to build a high-pressure natural gas pipeline away from their communities say they’ll engage in delaying tactics to hold off construction as long as they can. A federal agency last week dismissed their suggested alternate routes.

NEXUS Gas Transmission is in the final regulatory stages before starting construction next year on a $2 billion, 255-mile-long pipeline from the Utica and Marcellus shale formations in Appalachia across Ohio and into Michigan and Canada.

Residents and city officials in Medina and Summit counties say they’ll not allow surveyors on or sell easements for their properties until a judge says they must.

Some wonder how they can be forced to provide land in the U.S. for a pipeline that will benefit Canadians companies and residents.