PARADIS, La. (AP) — A pipeline fire that broke out Thursday night in south Louisiana, injuring two people and killing one, has been extinguished.
Phillips 66 said in a Monday morning news release that the fire was out as of 8:30 a.m.
Officials in St. Charles Parish said they began receiving calls Thursday about an explosion and fire at the Phillips 66 pipeline station at Paradis (PAIR’-ah-dee), west of New Orleans. The cause of the blaze hasn’t been determined. The pipeline carried liquid components of natural gas.
At one point, 60 nearby homes had been evacuated. Two contract workers for Phillips were hospitalized. Phillips said Saturday that one missing employee was presumed dead.
The company said the St. Charles coroner would begin an examination at the scene once the area was deemed safe.
