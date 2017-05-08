NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma jurors have found the owner of a pipe shop who is a member of the Norman city council not guilty of selling drug paraphernalia.

A Cleveland County jury deliberated for more than five hours before acquitting Friendly Market owner Robert Cox and manager Stephen Holman, who is also a Norman City Council member.

The crackdown had been mounted by the Norman police and Cleveland County’s Republican district attorney, Greg Mashburn.

The store is no longer open. Cox and Holman had refused plea deals. Cox insisted that all of the items sold in his store could have been used to smoke tobacco and were therefore legal under state law.