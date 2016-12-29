LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pink and her motocross-champ husband got a bundle of joy for the holidays.
The Grammy winner announced on Instagram that her second child with her husband, Carey Hart, was born Dec. 26.
Pink posted a photo of herself cradling her newborn son, Jameson Moon Hart.
Another photo shows Hart with the infant in his arms. Pink captioned that one: “I love my baby daddy.”
A spokeswoman for the pop star confirmed the news Thursday.
Pink and Hart, who married in 2006, also have a 5-year-old daughter, Willow.
